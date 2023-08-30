What is PinkyDoll's real name? NPC creator and TikTok star goes viral for her 'unfiltered' look at Streamys

Fedha Sinon, often known as Pinky Doll, is a popular NPC streamer on the internet. Pinky Doll mimics odd movements or talks in an overdubbed or out-of-synch manner like non-playable characters (NPCs) in video games. It's a fun way to make fun of the pre-made characters in video games that users often interact with.

Sinon frequently does bizarre actions like heating popcorn kernels with a hair straightener and is known for using catchphrases like ‘Ice cream so good’ and ‘Yes, yes, yes’ in an attractive voice in her videos. Fans are used to seeing her on social media in a specific way in her videos but they were surprised to see PinkyDoll's ‘unfiltered’ appearance while she presented at the 2023 Streamy Awards

ALSO READ: Viral NPC TikToker Pinkydoll teases her first single: All you need to know

Pinky Doll at the Streamers Awards

Fedha Sinon aka PinkyDoll presented an award at the Streamy Awards which honors digital artists. The TikToker's unfiltered appearance, however, caught people's attention online, and they started to compare her appearance at the event with that in her videos, where her skin appears to be lighter.

Fans of PinkyDoll seemed startled that she had a darker complexion in person. This is because her videos are known to be carefully filtered. They have defended her by complimenting her on her inherent attractiveness rather than emphasizing the differences.

How PinkyDoll rose to fame?

In January 2023, PinkyDoll started her NPC influence. With views averaging about a million, Sinon's streams have helped her gain over half a million TikTok followers. Through her streams, PinkyDSoll collects Gifts that may be converted into real money. Pinkydoll's online earnings or income have not been officially discovered, but rumors suggest that it might be around 1 dollar and 5K dollars for each stream. She once disclosed in an interview that she earned exactly 7,000 dollars every day.

Recently, she announced on a broadcast that she had gotten a Hollywood offer. Also, PinkyDoll said that she would be collaborating with Fashion Nova, letting her followers that this was simply the beginning of much more to come.

ALSO READ: Top 5 TikTok dances that you can recreate ft. Cardi B's WAP, Doja Cat's Say So, and more