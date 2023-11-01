What is Prospero Serna accused of? Father arrested in connection to 2 deaths

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to child abuse and homicide.

Prospero Serna, a father from California, has been arrested on charges of murder and child abuse after an alleged attack at his apartment complex late on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of two of his children and the injuries of two more.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office provided an updated news release on Monday, stating that homicide investigators had found enough evidence to place Prospero Serna under arrest "for the crimes of Murder and Child abuse." The statement did point out that Serna's refusal to assist the authorities has caused a delay in his booking procedure.

What did Prospero Serna do?

The sheriff's office claims that after receiving a report about suspected child abuse, police were called to a residence in Lancaster, California. Prospero Serna allegedly locked his wife out of their home before committing the heinous assault and killings on Saturday just before midnight.

According to the announcement, four children under the age of ten had cuts when deputies arrived. The children were brought to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office, where two of them were declared dead and the other two were in stable condition.

According to PEOPLE, Prospero, a resident of San Bernardino County, was initially held as a person of interest prior to the Sheriff's Department inquiry. It was said that Prospero Serna was eventually taken into custody for murder and child abuse after proof was presented. But a video from the scene showed that he disobeyed the officials, which caused his booking procedure to be delayed.

The father of four was subdued by officers using pepper spray and a stun gun, and video of his arrest showed them holding him to the ground. In the footage, Serna was visible with blood all over his clothes.

Who is Prospero Serna?

According to court records cited by The Los Angeles Times, Serna's criminal history dates back to 2006. The tabloid claims that Serna faced violence accusations against his spouse in 2014, but those allegations were eventually dropped. Two temporary restraining orders were placed against him in 2016 and 2021, pertaining to a guy and another lady who is the mother of his children.

The man's case was eventually dropped. According to court records obtained by the Times, Serna lost the custody of four of his children to their mother in 2022. The county Department of Children and Family Services declined to say if the family had ever been the subject of a previous investigation into alleged child abuse as doing so would breach confidentiality regulations.

