What is Roman Empire trend on TikTok? Here's all we know about it so far

TikTok, one of the most popular entertainment platforms, has recently seen an increase in influencers and creators. Since its launch, the app has given users a stage on which many can showcase their creative talents. We have been mesmerized by some of TikTok's most beautiful musical comebacks to weird trends. As a result of a new TikTok trend, many boyfriends, wives, and partners are being shown to harbor a deep passion for ancient Rome.

The Roman Empire, the historical era you studied in school and the foundation of modern civilization, is currently trending on TikTok after many users asked their partners how frequently they thought about the Roman Empire, and it turns out that they do so very frequently.

What is the 'Roman Empire' trend on TikTok?

The 'Roman Empire' trend is where women are seen asking their male partners the question "How often do you think about the Roman Empire?" And, this trend called Roman Empire is going viral. Many men are heard saying that they think about it frequently, anything from once a week to three times every day, and the answers are surprising.

How did the trend start?

According to TIME, the Roman reenactor Gaius Flavius, who is living in Sweden, asked his Instagram followers to ask their partners how frequently they thought about the Roman Empire. He wrote: "Ladies, many of you do not realize how frequently males think about the Roman Empire. The replies you receive when you ask your husband, lover, father, or sibling will surprise you."

Drawing reference to Saskia Cort's video, a Swedish influencer in September 2022 started urging her Instagram followers to ask their spouses how frequently they thought about the Roman Empire. A year after the trend became viral in Sweden, it is now getting popular all around the world.

The trend has since spread to TikTok, where hundreds of users ask their partners how frequently they think about the Roman Empire using the hashtag 'romanempire'. The videos have been building up hundreds of thousands of views across the accounts of many creators, and the hashtag #RomanEmpire presently has over 893 million views.

