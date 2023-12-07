What is Shakira's net worth? Exploring the popstar's fortune and music empire amid her tax fraud case in Barcelona

Shakira, a Colombian-born international pop phenomenon, has carved herself a successful career as a singer, songwriter, producer, belly dancer, and philanthropist. She is one of the most successful female artists in the world, with a net worth of $300 million as per celebrity net worth. Recent legal issues, including a tax fraud prosecution in Barcelona, have drawn attention to her financial situation. This article delves into Shakira's financial wealth, her music empire, and the legal ramifications of her legal troubles.

Rise to stardom and commercial success

Shakira's meteoric rise began when she released her debut album, Magia, at the age of 13. Despite early financial difficulties, following albums such as Pies Descalzos and Donde Estan los Ladrones? rocketed her to popularity in Spanish-speaking nations. Her entrance into the English-language market was marked by the publication of Laundry Service in 2001, which sold over 20 million copies and featured chart-topping songs such as Whenever, Wherever, and Underneath Your Clothes.

Her popularity continued with albums such as Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1, and El Dorado, which cemented her place as a major Latin musician. She was honored as a songwriter and musical artist with the Special International Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2022.

Business ventures and financial deals

Shakira's commercial savvy goes beyond music. She secured an unprecedented 10-year, $300 million contract with Live Nation in 2008. In addition, in January 2021, she sold the rights to her publishing catalog to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund for an undisclosed sum. Despite her financial success, her legal struggles, like the 2023 tax fraud lawsuit in Spain, demonstrate the difficulties of managing a worldwide financial portfolio.

Philanthropy and personal life

Shakira is well-known for her charity efforts in addition to her musical accomplishments. She founded the Pies Descalzos Foundation to help disadvantaged children in Colombia. Her dedication to philanthropic activities stems from her early exposure to social concerns, such as visiting orphanages with her father as a youngster.

Shakira's personal life has also received attention, following an 11-year romance with Antonio de la Rua and a subsequent involvement with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The couple, who have two boys together, announced their divorce in June 2022. Shakira's choice to return to Miami and investigate real estate opportunities adds to her vibrant personal and professional life.

Legal challenges and financial settlements

The Beautiful Liar singer has received legal investigation in recent years for tax-related issues. According to the Paradise Papers, she was the only stakeholder in a firm that transferred $30 million in music rights. Spanish officials began a probe into her accounts in 2012, suspecting tax fraud. Shakira agreed to a settlement on the first day of her trial in November 2023, admitting six accusations of failing to pay over $16 million in taxes. She avoided jail time by agreeing to a three-year suspended sentence and an $8 million fine.

