What is 'sky blue French tip 1.5' trend? Latest viral TikTok sensation explained

From small beginnings, TikTok has become a global phenomenon, transforming regular individuals into celebrities overnight and offering a platform for entertainment, humor, and innovation.

Many amusing trends that draw millions of followers, including the hilarious spider filter scam and the Roman Empire madness, originated on TikTok.

Sometimes these trends are based on inside jokes that, when appear on people's feeds, may not immediately grasp. Previous instances of this include the so-called "sidewalk rule," which alludes to a popular dating guideline. Many TikTokers became popular in the summer of 2022 with videos referencing "sky blue French tip 1.5," which left many viewers confused.

What is 'sky blue French tip 1.5' trend?

A certain nail design is referred to as "sky blue french tip 1.5," where "sky blue" is the color, "french tips" is the style, and "1.5" is the length of the nails. The irony behind the craze is that if a girl asks her partner what kind of nails she should get and he gives her a precise answer, it could imply he's cheating on her.

It became a trend in which men would playfully trick their girlfriends into believing they were cheating on them, or at the very least, making them skeptical about the too-intimate response. Although the logic behind the fad is by no means infallible, several people have posted their girlfriends' responses when they asked them to get these particular nails done, and it appears that the request raised quite a few eyebrows.



Most users, especially those who frequently get their nails done, find the trend somewhat impractical. It is quite unusual for a girl to go in and ask for a precise, measured-out length, like 1.5 inches, yet a sky-blue french tip can be a typical request at a salon.

Weird and viral trends like this have recently been flooding TikTok, such as the popular mental age trend, in which users take a quiz and the results indicate how "old" they are.

