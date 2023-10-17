What is ‘Steele Dossier’? Donald Trump files case in London high court

In a spectacular change of events, former US President Donald Trump has brought his legal battle across the Atlantic to the London High Court, where he is demanding damages for Orbis Business Intelligence's claimed violation of his data protection rights. The controversial 'Steele dossier,' which has captivated and divided the public since its release, is at the heart of this acrimonious judicial battle as per Reuters. Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele authored the dossier, which accused Trump of indulging in perverted sexual behavior and paying bribes to Russian officials. Trump strongly disputes these charges, and the case now relies on the veracity of this incendiary document.

Trump's quest for justice

Donald Trump underlined his intention to clear the air in his written witness testimony, underlining that the only way to verify the flaws of the dossier's personal data is through legal processes. The 45th President of the United States claims serious reputational harm as a result of Orbis' role in disseminating the dossier, which he claims contains false allegations. While Trump admits that Orbis was not legally responsible for the dossier's publishing by BuzzFeed in 2017, he claims that it would never have become public if Orbis had not been involved. This court struggle is really about seeking justice and restoring his shattered reputation.

A controversial figure faces many battles

According to Reuters, Hugh Tomlinson KC, Trump's lawyer, agrees that Trump is a divisive personality with several judicial conflicts in the United States. Nonetheless, he believes that this has no bearing on the authenticity of personal data contained in the dossier. Trump is charged with 91 felonies in criminal proceedings in New York, Florida, Washington, and Georgia. He has been held responsible in court lawsuits for defamation and sexual assault against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. In addition, he is accused of exaggerating his net worth in order to obtain better loan conditions and tax breaks. However, the focus of this court struggle in London is firmly on the Steele dossier and whether its contents are true or contrived.

Orbis's defense and the road ahead

Orbis Business Intelligence is fighting back, requesting that the prosecution against it be dismissed. The business claims that the lawsuit was filed too late and that BuzzFeed's publishing caused any damage to Donald Trump's reputation. Furthermore, Orbis claims that the lawsuit was initiated for the wrong reason, hinting that Trump's motives may be political rather than pursuing true justice.

Antony White KC, Orbis's agent, claims that the timing of Trump's allegation, along with his history of using legal processes to intimidate opponents, suggests an ulterior goal. The decision in this case will surely be observed attentively because it has the potential to affect the future of similar situations involving data protection rights and contentious documents.

