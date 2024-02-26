On February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu Bridge in the Dwarka pilgrimage site, which connects Okha and Beyt. Prime Minister Modi officially opened the 4.77-kilometer-long Sudarshan Setu, popularly known as Signature Bridge, to the public on the second day of his tour to Gujarat. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, was present for the inauguration.

What is Sudarshan Setu?

The 2.32 km long Sudarshan Setu cable-stayed bridge is the longest in India. A pathway embellished with Bhagavad Gita phrases and images of Lord Krishna is part of the bridge's distinctive design. One megawatt of electricity is produced by the bridge's solar-powered panels.

For locals and pilgrims visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple, the 2.32 km bridge's construction—which cost Rs 979 crore—is significant. The pathways on both sides of the bridge are 2.50 meters wide, giving it a width of 27.20 meters.

Sudarshan Setu to hep locals as well as visitors

The renowned Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located in Dwarka town, some 30 kilometers away from the island of Beyt Dwarka, which is close to Okha port. To facilitate the journey for devotees between Okha and Bet Dwarka, the Center started construction on the bridge in 2017. Before it was built, pilgrims had to depend on boats to go to the Dwarkadhish Temple.

The Sudarshan Setu is considered a solution for the locals' issues. In comparison to Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the cable-stayed segment in Sudarshan Setu is longer. The national highway division of the Gujarat Department of Roads and Buildings has built the state's first maritime link.

The Center provided funding for the bridge's construction, which was done as part of National Highway 51. Dwarka was also a part of PM Modi's "Viksit Bharat" initiative. Travel will increase, time will be saved, and access to high-quality healthcare will be enhanced by the bridge.

Other projects to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi

Along with Sudarshan Setu, he is also expected to lay the groundwork for and inaugurate several projects in the districts of Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar. These projects include the electrification of a 533-kilometer railway line and the opening of two offshore pipelines operated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Vadinar.

