What is Taylor Swift jar? Maryland woman goes viral for paying price for obsession with popstar

In this day and age of viral challenges and offbeat trends, a Maryland family has adopted an unusual method to quelling their mother's insatiable love for pop-country phenomenon Taylor Swift. In a comical Instagram video shot by realtor Dana Rice, her husband is shown constructing an improvised 'Taylor Swift Jar' to punish any mention of the renowned singer or similar themes in their home as per the New York Post.

The quarter-per-quip rule

The video records when Rice's husband unveils the jar, declaring sternly that any reference to Taylor Swift will cost 25 cents. "Taylor Swift Jar, any mention of Taylor Swift and you owe $0.25. I can't take it anymore. Travis Kelce included" says the message on the front of the cylinder-shaped jar. The comic twist includes Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, tying in the family's sports banter.

A Swiftie mom's hysteria

Dana Rice, a self-proclaimed Swiftie and mother of three sons can't stop laughing as the jar is revealed in the video. The spouse is keen to enforce the quarter-per-quip rule as the family considers Saturday Night Live appearances and maybe Swift. The video, which has already been seen over 9.8 million times, has elicited a flood of responses from Swift supporters, with some even arguing that 25 cents is a reasonable amount to pay for spreading the Taylor Swift gospel.

From fandom to business perspective

Rice's path to Swift fandom took an unexpected turn when she became captivated by the commercial success of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour as per the New York Post. She was lured to the records and analytics highlighting Swift's exceptional ticket sales as a real estate professional. Rice's devotion grew to the point that she won tickets to the Eras Tour, making her husband's jar punishment more often.

Taylor Swift's impact has become so strong in the Rice household that even football debates are framed from the perspective of the pop-country singer. Rice said that instead of inquiring about the next football game, she now asks about the Taylor Swift game. The Taylor Swift Jar craze demonstrates the extent fans will express their devotion to their favorite singers, even if it means paying a quarter for a brief slip in conversation control.

