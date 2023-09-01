What is Tesla Model 3's price? All you need to know about latest release from Elon Musk-led brand

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in recent memory. It is the latest product from Elon Musk's company, and it promises to make Tesla's cutting-edge technology more accessible to the general public. In this article, we'll look at the Model 3's price and give you all the details you need to know about this exciting new vehicle.

Price of Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has a starting price of $35,000 USD. However, keep in mind that this is just the starting point; extra options and improvements may raise the ultimate cost. Tesla offers optional packages and features for the base model, including increased range, Autopilot capabilities, and premium interior enhancements. These choices have the potential to drastically raise the price of the Model 3.

Variants of Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 comes in three variants: Standard Range Plus, Long Range, and Performance. The Standard Range Plus model, which costs $35,000, has a range of 263 miles on a single charge. It has a top speed of 140 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.

The Long Range variant costs $44,000 and has a range of 353 miles on a single charge. It has a top speed of 145 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. This variant also includes premium interior amenities, a tinted glass top, and a sophisticated audio system.

The Performance model starts at $54,990 for individuals looking for a high-performance choice. It has a range of 315 miles on a single charge and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It features a top speed of 162 mph and performance enhancements such as improved brakes, suspension, and a carbon fiber spoiler.

Cost Effective Alternative

Despite the various options and improvements available, the Model 3 can still be a cost-effective alternative for electric car enthusiasts. The federal tax credit for electric vehicles remains valid for the Model 3, which can help lower overall costs. Lower running costs, including fuel and maintenance savings, can also make the Model 3 more affordable in the long run.

Tesla operates on a first-come, first-served basis for reservations and deliveries. Customers can reserve a Model 3 online by paying a $1000 refundable deposit. Delivery times vary by region and demand, but Tesla makes every effort to deliver vehicles as quickly as feasible.

