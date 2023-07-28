What is the Barbie feet trend? New TikTok challenge has health experts concerned

Safe to say, Barbie the movie has been dominating both the box office and social media. The film has turned out to be the biggest opener at the theatres in 2023. Barbie content has flooded social media feeds. One of them is TikTok’s Barbie Feet challenge which has been trending. For the unversed, it is a very popular scene from the film that fans have been recreating. While it may be all fun, health professionals have now advised to avoid taking on the trend and have called it a dangerous trend.

While a well-marketed and well-thought movie has given the film industry a completely new perspective, the ensuing social media aspect of it does not bode well with health experts. Here's all that you should know about it.

Why is the Barbie feet challenge a health concern?

It all started when the teaser of the film was unveiled. Herein Margot Robbie steps out of her high heels as the camera pans to her feet while she maintains the arched feet that are typically seen on every Barbie doll. It has been called Barbie Arch on social media. Health experts have now issued a warning against following the trend because it has become quite popular in a short period of time.

Dr, Jodi R. Schoenhaus who is a board-certified podiatrist, said, “Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman’s legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use. The high-arched posture of the Barbie foot, according to Dr. Schoenhaus, can cause muscular and spine problems since it stresses the lower back. It can also harm growth plates, which should serve as a caution to younger girls who are still developing.

Talking about the scene in the interview, Robbie said that it didn’t really take her much effort to perform that scene. Robbie said, “There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually. “We didn‘t do that many takes of it, a couple of takes and I kind of held on to a bar so I was sturdy when I stepped. We just put double-sided tape on the floor so that my shoes stayed still and I did have a pedicure that morning.”

Many TikTokers and celebrities have started following the trend. The videos on #BarbieFeetChallenge is receiving views over millions.

