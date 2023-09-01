What is the best time to post on Instagram for more likes and followers? Information for US market revealed

Instagram has over one billion active users and has become a popular platform for users to exchange photographs and experiences. Maximizing Instagram engagement is critical for both individuals and businesses in order to obtain more likes and followers. The timing of your posts is a critical component that has a major impact on engagement. In this article, we will look at the optimal time to post on Instagram in the US market to ensure you get more attention and followers.

Understanding Your Target Audience

Before delving into the best times to publish on Instagram, you must first define your target audience. Consider age, gender, and location as demographics. This information will help you modify your content and posting times to better attract your audience's attention.

General Best Times to Post on Instagram

Weekdays: According to research, weekdays produce more engagement than weekends. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are often regarded as the greatest days for posting.

Early morning and late evening: When users wake up or before going to bed, they frequently check and interact with their Instagram feeds. Posting early in the morning (about 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.) and late in the evening (around 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) can result in improved visibility and engagement.

Specific Best Times for US Market

Peak Weekday Evening Hours: On weekdays, the maximum engagement occurs between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm. This time period corresponds to users' post-work relaxation and leisure time. Posting within this time period can assist in raising the visibility of your content and increase the number of likes and follows.

Wednesday Mornings: Among weekdays, Wednesdays are the most active on Instagram. You can easily target the midweek audience by timing your articles between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The combination of midweek exhaustion and quick breaks frequently leads to increased time spent scrolling through social media, particularly Instagram.

Sunday Evenings: Although weekend activity is often lower, Sunday evenings are an exception. Many users spend more time on social media platforms when relaxing at home and planning for the upcoming week. Posting between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Sundays can increase your chances of getting more engagement.

Avoiding Early Morning Posting: According to research, posting between midnight and 6:00 a.m. results in reduced engagement rates. Because users are sleeping or preparing for the day during these times, your material may be buried in their feed. These early morning hours should be avoided.

