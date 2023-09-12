What is the 'boy dinner' trend? New viral fad takes over TikTok

One of the most popular entertainment platforms, TikTok, has recently witnessed a rise in influencers and creators. The software has provided users with a platform to display their artistic abilities ever since its release. TikTok has captivated us with some of the most stunning musical revivals and fashion fads.

The ‘Girl Dinner’ trend, which includes little, delectable appetizers like cheese, salami, and crackers and requires little to no cooking or preparation, was one of the most popular fads this year. However, there is currently a trend on the site called "boy dinner" which is going viral.

What is the 'Boy Diner' trend on TikTok?

In reaction to "girl dinner," the less enticing "boy dinner" trend has recently become popular on TikTok. The ‘Boy Diner trend is a representation of what a guy would traditionally have for dinner, frequently depicting satirically macho foods.

The phrase was first used in a video by TikToker Bryaninheelee in July, who said that the best way to determine what a boy's meal will be is to "go to your local supermarket at 6:30 and stand behind a single man and see what's inside of his basket." Then he continued with a series of pictures, including frozen pizza, deli meats, potato chips, and a lack of vegetables. He made a joke, about it by saying "Boy dinner, or last meal on Earth?"

Bryan's video gained 2.3 million views and quickly became popular, inspiring viewers to share their own takes on Boy Dinner. For content maker Arkane Skye, his lunch consisted of a duvet-covered, mostly consumed pizza box with open sauce. On TikTok, the trend's hashtag has amassed more than 86.7 million views, with the majority of the videos featuring the dinners that males often eat at home.

What was the 'Girl Diner' filter on TikTok?

The filter was developed in reaction to the "Girl Dinner" trend in which people cook with whatever ingredients are available, usually including leftovers. 1.7 billion people have watched videos using the hashtag #girldinner on TikTok.

