What is the Chroming TikTok trend? 13-year-old's tragic death puts social media challenge in spotlight

Since its launch, TikTok has grown to become one of the most popular entertainment platforms. Influencers and TikTokers have introduced some classic songs or created some of the app's funniest and weirdest phenomena. Parents are worried about a new drug trend that is becoming increasingly popular among Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Esra Haynes, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Melbourne, Australia, died on March 31, 2023, following a chemical exposure she sustained while at a sleepover. She was indulging in the 'chroming' fad, a recent TikTok craze, while she inhaled an aerosol deodorant.

According to The Sun, Haynes had irreversible brain damage and a heart attack as a result of his involvement in the activities. Before she tragically passed unexpectedly, she spent a week in the hospital. Haynes' parents are currently alerting others about the dangers of chroming, a trend that has become increasingly popular on social media.

They said in a statement, "Esra would’ve never done this if she’d had known the consequences. That it could take your life. The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating, we’ve got no child to bring home."

What is the 'Chroming Trend' on TikTok?

The deadly practice of inhaling harmful fumes from sources like aerosol cans, spray deodorants, or paint containers is referred to as "chroming," an informal phrase that originated in Australia. The phrase "chroming" originally referred to smelling chrome-based paint to get high, however, it has since come to apply to a variety of narcotics. Some of the hazardous substances used in chroming include aerosol cans, paint, solvents, permanent markers, nail polish remover, hairspray, deodorants, lighter fluid, glue, cleaning supplies, nitrous oxide, and gasoline.

Similar to the effects of alcohol, it produces a brief high. The action, though, might have fatal negative consequences. These can result in organ damage that lasts a lifetime, such as heart attack, convulsions, asphyxia, coma, choking, or deadly injury. The medication can cause cognitive damage over time, including memory loss, decreased judgment, difficulty focusing, and a lower IQ.

