What is the current status of Chandrayaan-3? Latest updates explored as spacecraft prepares for separation

As part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed another crucial orbit-lowering maneuver with success on August 14. With this maneuver, the spacecraft moves one step closer to a successful, accurate lunar landing. With Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO carried out a vital lunar-bound maneuver on Wednesday, the final one before the lander module and propulsion module are supposed to separate from the spacecraft.

In an official statement, ISRO said, "Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar bound maneuvers are completed"

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3: 5 things you should know about ISRO's ambitious moon mission

Updates on Chandrayaan-3's separation

The next critical procedure includes separating the lander module from the propulsion module after the lunar-bound maneuvers are finished. The two modules will set off on their individual trips as part of this procedure, which is expected to begin on August 17. In order to prepare for the next landing phase, the propulsion module will detach from the lander while it is in orbit.

For the spacecraft's trip away from Earth since July 14, the propulsion module had been providing power. After the separation, the Propulsion Module will keep circling the Moon and view Earth with a single instrument to collect data on the planet's spectrum, while the Lander starts its most important voyage.

Advertisement

In order to achieve a gentle landing on August 23 in the South Polar area of the Moon, the landing phase entails a series of difficult braking maneuvers. At 5.47 PM, the lander with the name Vikram is scheduled to make contact with the lunar surface. If all goes well, Pragyan, the rover, will disembark from Vikram and explore the neighboring lunar region while collecting photographs for transmission back to Earth for study.

Advertisement

A rover that will conduct scientific research for one lunar day—14 Earth days—will be released by Chandrayaan 3 after a gentle landing near the Moon's south pole. If successful, India would join China, Russia, and the United States as the fourth country in the world to reach this incredible milestone.

ALSO READ: