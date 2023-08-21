What is the current status of Chandrayaan-3? Latest updates on Indian lunar exploration mission explored

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module succeeded in reducing its orbit, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it is now anticipated to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 6.04 p.m. on August 23. As the rest of the world excitedly awaits India's historic moment. India's second attempt to land on the moon later this week will put more than just national pride at stake. The official account of ISRO tweeted, “The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth." On Sunday, Russia failed its mission to the moon, which was because of an unidentified mishap that occurred during pre-landing procedures of Luna-25, all eyes are now set on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, and its landing on August 23rd.

ALSO READ: What is the current status of Chandrayaan-3? Latest updates explored as spacecraft prepares for separation

Updates on the current status of Chandrayaan-3

On Thursday, Chandrayaan-3's lander module successfully disengaged from the propulsion module which occurred 35 days after it was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota. Following the lander's second and final deboosting maneuver, which was successfully completed on Sunday, this momentous event has occurred. Now that it has completed its internal inspections, the lander will wait until daylight at the planned landing spot before attempting the final touchdown. On Monday, ISRO's page posted images captured from the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), a camera that aids in finding a safe landing place free of boulders and deep holes, the images showed the lunar far side area.

Advertisement

The main objectives of Chandrayaan-3's mission are to exhibit a gentle and safe landing on the moon's surface, to show how a rover can move around the moon, and to carry out in-situ scientific research. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to show that safe lunar landing and wandering can be accomplished end-to-end. On August 23, commencing at 5.27 pm IST, a number of outlets, including the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, the agency's Facebook page, and the DD National TV station, will live stream the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3: 5 things you should know about ISRO's ambitious moon mission