What is the difference between Grok and ChatGPT? 5 key distinctions explored

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has introduced Grok, an AI chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. This chatbot, though, seems to have a "rebellious streak." Grok was influenced by Douglas Adams' beloved science fiction comedy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, according to a blog post by Musk's AI startup, xAI.

Grok, which is still in beta testing, intends to significantly grow over the next few months. Grok is essentially similar to ChatGPT or Google Bard in that it responds to your questions and can have conversations, however, here's what distinguishes Grok from ChatGPT!

5 key distinctions between Grok and ChatGPT

Purpose

Grok is built upon Grok-1, the frontier LLM created by the business using 33 billion parameters. OpenAI's GPT serves as the foundation for ChatGPT. Grok, according to xAI, was developed to help people comprehend and learn. Grok-1 LLM, which has been created over four months, is its power source.

Capabilities

Benchmark performance for the Grok-1 is 73% on MMLU and 63.2% on the HumanEval coding challenge. Grok-1's performance has been improved within a short period of time compared to Grok-0, according to xAI, albeit it is still not as good as something like GPT-4. Using middle-class math word problems as the benchmark, GSM8k (Cobbe et al., 2021) yielded 62.9% for Grok-1, higher than GPT-3.5 and LLaMa 2, but lower than GPT-4, Palm 2, Claude 2, and GPT-3.5.

Similarly, various benchmarks such as MATH (Hendrycks et al. 2021), a LaTeX-based middle school and high school mathematics test, HumanEval (Chen et al. 2021), a Python code generation test, and MMLU (Hendrycks et al. 2021) are comparable.

Hand-graded grok

xAI also hand-graded Grok-1, which passed the 2023 Hungarian national high school finals in mathematics with a C grade (59%)—a higher grade than Claude 2's achievement of 55%—while the GPT-4 received a B grade (68%).

These results unequivocally show that Grok-1 is already more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-3.5, while it is still inferior to the most recent model, GPT-4. Additionally, according to the business, Grok-1 can outperform models that have been trained on larger datasets and also require more processing power, even if it was trained on a smaller quantity of data.

Pricing

Basic and premium are the two versions of ChatGPT. While the $20 monthly premium version provides real-time access, the free basic version does not provide real-time information. For X's premium+ subscribers, Grok will run you $16 a month.

Accessibility

The fact that all X, the former name of Twitter, premium users will have access to this AI chatbot following testing is one of the main things that separates it from OpenAI's ChatGPT. Additionally, real-time access to the X platform will be provided by the chatbot. The AI chatbot will only be available for early access to verified users on X, according to the official Grok webpage.

