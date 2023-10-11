What is the difference between PS5 and PS5 Slim? Key distinctions explained

The PlayStation 5 from Sony was released in 2020, and there have been rumors about a successor floating around the internet ever since. According to past reports, Sony may release a PS5 Pro with improved performance.

Although there hasn't been any word on a PS5 Pro with improved specs and performance, the Japanese tech giant has confirmed that it will launch a new PS5 called the PS5 Slim. It seems certain that the PS5 Slim will be released around the holidays. According to reports, the new PS5 will start to appear in stores in November. Sony is yet to provide a precise release date.

How is PS5 Slim different from PS5?

With a slimmer design, an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, and a 1TB SSD for increased internal capacity, the PS5 Slim offers players more flexibility and choice.

In comparison to the previous versions, the new model's volume and weight have both decreased by almost 30%.

There are four separate cover panels, the top of which has a glossy appearance and the bottom of which is matte.

A side bulge that houses the disc drive has been added by Sony, which is another obvious alteration. Additionally, this disc drive may be taken out and changed. There is also a digital version available that is completely devoid of this disk drive.

Pricing

The new PS5 will take the place of the current PS5 model when the remaining stock is gradually depleted. The price of the disc version is USD 499.99, EUR 549.99, GBP 479.99, and JPY 66,980; the price of the digital edition is USD 449.99, EUR 449.99, GBP 389.99, and JPY 59,980.

The new PS5 model will come with a horizontal stand, but a new vertical stand that works with all console models will be available for separate purchases for USD 29.99, EURO 29.99, GBP 24.99, and JPY 3,980.

