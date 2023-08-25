What is the Egg Crack Challenge on TikTok? New gimmick goes viral on app as parents are involved

Influencers and creators have recently flocked to TikTok, one of the most popular entertainment platforms. Since its debut, the app has provided users with a platform to share their artistic abilities with the world. Through TikTok, we have become captivated with some of the most incredible music and trend revivals. A new culinary challenge has appeared on TikTok and is quickly gaining popularity. The Egg Crack Challenge is a recent trend that has swept the TikTok parenting community by storm.

With over 33.6 million views, the hashtag is flooded with videos showing parents baking or cooking with their children, who are blissfully oblivious to what is to follow. Even though some individuals find the videos of this challenge to be humorous, some people have criticized parents.

What is the Egg Crack Challenge?

In the viral trend, before putting the eggs inside a bowl, the parents are seen cracking an egg on their kids' heads. The children’s diverse responses, which range from surprise and laughter to sobbing and freaking out, are then shown to the audience. The children frequently respond in tears, bewilderment, or hilarity in the innumerable Egg Crack Challenge videos posted to TikTok.

Although some people find the trend funny and amusing, others have criticized parents for partaking in it. According to some people on the internet, the challenge has gone too far and should be stopped. The challenge has generated discussion on social media regarding parents using their kids as props in TikTok videos to get likes.

The trend has gone so far that even to the point where medical professionals are warning parents against following the trend since it may harm their kids. In a recent post, Dr. Meghan Martin, who has more than a million followers on TikTok, stated “This is not something that benefits kids in any way, and I honestly don’t find it entertaining. We’re literally smacking salmonella on their foreheads. It’s harder to get a toddler to drink fluids when they’ve got a stomach bug or food poisoning, and so they’re more likely to end up in the hospital for IV fluids.”

