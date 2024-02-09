King Charles of Britain was recently diagnosed with cancer while receiving treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate. Although the exact nature and stage of the cancer are yet unknown, the public's curiosity about prostate problems has been piqued by the monarch's health, as seen by the spike in searches following Buckingham Palace's announcement.

What is Benign prostatic hyperplasia or enlarged prostate?

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as an enlarged prostate, is a common non-cancerous illness affecting males over 50. A component of a man's reproductive system is the prostate. Trouble urinating, difficulty emptying the bladder, and frequent urine are signs of an enlarged prostate.

It is characterized by the enlargement of the prostate gland, which surrounds the urethra and is a walnut-sized gland located beneath the bladder. The expansion of the prostate gland is caused by an increase in the number of cells within it.

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which is characterized by the non-cancerous growth of the prostate gland, is a frequent disorder affecting elderly men. Seminal fluid is produced by the prostate, a walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra and contributes to male reproductive function. The prostate gland might swell due to an overgrowth of cells caused by hormonal changes in men as they age.

Advertisement

Symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

The presence of symptoms including urgency, weak urine stream, trouble starting or halting the process, frequent urination, and a sense of incomplete bladder emptying can greatly reduce one's quality of life.

Urge, urgency, weak pee stream, trouble initiating or halting the urination process, and incomplete bladder emptying are just a few symptoms that can seriously affect one's quality of life.

Frequently Urination: Men suffering from BPH frequently feel the urge to urinate more often.

Urgency: Occasionally, it can be challenging to hold pee due to an unexpected and urgent desire to void.

The increased frequency of nighttime urination that interferes with sleep or quality of life is known as nocturia.

An inadequate urinary stream can cause weak or sporadic urine flow.

Urinary stream irregularities: The flow becomes less continuous and more erratic.

Straining: It can be difficult for some guys to start the urine flow.

The condition known as urine retention, in which the bladder fails to empty entirely, can be brought on by severe cases of BPH.

ALSO READ: What is Kohinoor's cursed legacy of its owner losing power or dying? Here's what the legends say