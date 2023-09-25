What is the Ice Poseidon controversy? Streaming site vows guideline reform

A live stream starring prominent streamer Ice Poseidon took a dark and violent turn, resulting in severe ramifications for both the streamer and the platform, Kick as per Dexerto. The event sparked outrage in the Kick community and beyond, prompting promises of improvements to community norms and enforcement mechanisms.

The Ice Poseidon controversy

Ice Poseidon, known for his often colorful and surprising content, started a livestream that took an unexpected and troubling turn. During the broadcast, the streamer was allegedly swatted, an act in which a phony emergency call is placed to law authorities with the goal of dispatching a strongly armed response to the victim's location. This deadly prank has major real-world ramifications, putting Ice Poseidon in hot water with both his audience and the authorities.

According to Dexerto, Ice Poseidon was initially thought to have been arrested in connection with a horrific event involving an escort who was allegedly paid $500 for her participation. According to reports, the webcast included sexual and questionable content, raising ethical questions regarding consent and exploitation. Ice Poseidon, on the other hand, has subsequently confirmed that he was swatted during the stream and not arrested.

ALSO READ: Cassidy Hutchinson reveals bizarre reason for Donald Trump refusing to wear mask during Covid

People questioning the streaming platform

Whatever the circumstances behind Ice Poseidon's livestream, the event has propelled Kick into the spotlight and sparked a larger discussion about the platform's content restrictions as per Dexerto. Many people are wondering how such a video was permitted to be shown on Kick in the first place.

When it comes to monitoring and regulating content, Kick, like many other streaming sites, has had its fair share of difficulties. Livestreaming services are frequently challenged with striking a fine balance between allowing producers artistic license while also ensuring that their video complies with community norms and legal regulations.

Kick promises to change guidelines

Kick has pledged to reassess its community guidelines and how they are implemented in response to the criticism and concerns expressed by users and the general public. The company recognizes the need for stricter procedures to prevent harmful and explicit content from entering the platform. According to Dexerto, this incident has prompted Kick to reevaluate and improve its regulations in order to better protect its members and maintain a happy and safe community.

The event has also sparked debate regarding the obligations of streamers such as Ice Poseidon. Content providers own considerable power over their audience, which they must use wisely. Live streamers must be cautious of the content they broadcast and consider the implications for both themselves and their viewers.

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha: Exploring background, occupation, and other details about the AAP politician