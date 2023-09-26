What is the latest PowerBall jackpot amount? Odds show winless streak since July continues

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated 835 million dollars after no one managed to overcome the improbable odds and win the grand prize on Monday night. 0, 12, 22, 36, 50, and 4 were the winning combinations. There was no jackpot winner, but three Florida-purchased tickets and one Oregon-purchased ticket matched all five white balls to earn 1 million dollar rewards.

According to the New York Post, the remaining prize will be paid out in the subsequent drawing because no ticket, however, matched all six numbers. Since a player from California won 1.08 billion dollars on July 19 there have now been 29 draws without a jackpot winner. This latest Powerball lottery loss brings the total to 29 consecutive drawings. According to Powerball, the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

ALSO READ: What is Tinder Select? Dating app's new USD 499 plan targets most active users

When will be the next Powerball lottery drawn?

The fourth-largest reward in the history of the game is still expected to be awarded in the upcoming drawing on Wednesday. According to the lottery, there is a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

The options available to a player who wins the jackpot on Wednesday are an annuitized payout at an estimated 835 million dollars or a lump sum payment worth an estimated 390 million dollars. If a winner chooses the annuitized reward, the lottery distributes 29 yearly installments after a one-time payment.

How to play the Powerball lottery?

It costs 2 dollars to purchase the Powerball ticket. The U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and 45 of the 50 states all have them for sale. Live broadcasts of the drawings begin at 10:59 p.m. EST on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. On Powerball.com, you may watch the draws live as well.

You have a chance of winning, but those tickets must have five matching numbers from each of the five white balls and one from the red. It regularly occurs that some Powerball players match all five white ball numbers but miss the red one. In these cases, the players lose out on the grand prize but are still entitled to reasonable rewards as a consolation.

ALSO READ: Who are Ransomedvc? All you need to know about Sony cyberattack