What is the 'Lemon Pie' story on TikTok? Viral video about love and loss leaves users in tears

TikTok began modestly and has now grown to become a global phenomenon, transforming regular people into celebrities and offering a platform for entertainment, humor, and creativity. Numerous challenges, viral videos, and trends have originated from the app.

However, the most recent fad to take over the app is definitely less funny. Stories in the style of text are nothing new on the app. But in just three days after it was published, the Lemon Pie story has already attracted over 4.6 million views on social media. The post has sparked similarities to the emotive "I peeled my orange today" narrative, which is the most recent to move people. Readers contend that the Lemon Pie story, with its unexpected emotional twist, is even more heartbreaking than the "I peeled my orange today" story.

What is the Lemon Pie story on TikTok?

The Lemon Pie, which was posted by TikToker @sappoop, tells the story of a young couple breaking up. The video, which began with a girl breaking up with her lover because her "heart is in no condition to love," has amassed 4.6 million views in just a few days.

The girl's nickname, Lemon, was later revealed to have originated from the moment the boy's mother caught her picking lemons from a tree near their driveway and using them to create a pie as an apology. When the boy noticed that "Lemon" wasn't in school, he couldn't help but call her again.

In response, she penned a mysterious question: "Will you swear that I will always be in your heart? Will you swear that I will be there in the audience, crying while I support you since I know that the woman in white won't be me when you get married? They ended the texts with "I love you," asking to keep them updated about their lives even if their phone was blocked. Lemon's mother texted the guy two weeks later to let them know of a devastating development: she had passed away from coronary artery disease.

"You were the last person she texted," the mother added. I believe you should be informed. Years after her passing, the lad fulfilled his promise to text Lemon to let her know about some major life occurrences, like finding someone, popping the question, and getting hitched.

"Maybe our hearts are linked after all," he texted the number. After only four months, he claimed the doctor had given him two weeks to live, so he gathered some lemons from his mother's house in preparation for their upcoming reunion. He tells her that he is looking forward to seeing her again and that he wants to cook her a lemon pie as a way of making up to her for not being able to grant her final request to let her heart become his.

A number of readers have reacted to the story on the app; several of them have even recorded themselves sobbing while urging other app users to read the story.

