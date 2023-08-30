What is the main problem in Gabon? Army declares coup few days after presidential elections

Senior military officers in Gabon announced they had taken control of the country early on Wednesday. This information was released shortly after the Central African state's electoral board named 64-year-old President Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner after a vote overshadowed by concerns about violence.

In response to concerns of unrest, soldiers on live television said that the election results were invalid and that the country's borders had been blocked. After the results were officially declared, President Bongo, who is accused of stifling democracy, was elected for a third term. After the announcement that Bongo had been ousted, whose family had dominated the nation that produces manganese and oil for more than 50 years, shooting was reportedly heard in the nation's capital, Libreville.

When Bongo's rule came to an end, crowds in the city flocked to the streets to rejoice, joining troops in chanting the national song. In the oil-rich West African nation, Bongo has been in power for 14 years. His father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, had controlled the nation for 41 years when he was first elected, in 2009.

The soldiers who declared the purported coup claimed to represent the nation's security and armed forces and to be members of the Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions. They said, “We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime." They also attributed this to irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that threatens to throw the nation into chaos.

After the election on Saturday, internet access was shut off for security concerns; however, it quickly resumed following the apparent takeover. Also in effect is a curfew.

French stop operations in Gabon

Eramet, a French mining company, said that it has ceased operations in Gabon after the army declared a coup. According to reports, Eramet announced that it had stopped" work for the safety of staff and the security of operations" and was actively monitoring the situation. The firm has 8,000 employees in the oil- and mineral-rich nation of West Africa, and its local subsidiary harvests manganese ore from the Moanda mines, the biggest manganese mines in the world, for use in steel production and battery technology.

After the military officers declared they were 'putting an end to the current regime"' in the West African country, China urged "all sides" in Gabon to ensure the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

