What is the Marshmallow challenge? UK mom of two chokes to death following fund-raising event

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

In an attempt to raise money for her son's rugby team, a British mother of two reportedly choked to death while trying to eat a marshmallow. In Wales on Saturday night, Natalie Buss, 37, who had won a position in the eating competition, hit the stage at the fundraiser for Beddau RFC. She had no idea that this occurrence, which had appeared to be happy, would later become tragic and draw the attention of many people.

When Natalie was given the goal of stuffing as many pink and white marshmallows into her mouth as she could during a party game challenge, she was overjoyed and filled with the spirit of celebration. Witnesses recall a joyful scenario in which Natalie enthusiastically accepted the challenge while surrounded by her friends.

What happened to Natalie Buss after the Marshmallow challenge?

Natalie's eldest son was one of the players on the club's under-tens team, the Bulldogs, which was the beneficiary of the campaign. But then, in the middle of the marshmallow challenge, Natalie suddenly fainted, gasping for oxygen, and the celebration took a quick and devastating turn. Medical experts and nurses in the audience raced to help her as panic and worry overcame the spectators.

In an effort to save Natalie, a passerby raced to a local school to get a defibrillator. The audience was horrified and in tears when Natalie Buss could not be saved despite the combined efforts of all in attendance. The Beddau Rugby Football Club was the scene of the incident, and because of its seriousness, officials have launched a formal inquiry.

About Natalie

Along with her 40-year-old husband Elliott, who is a partner at the company, Natalie worked as an accountant for the financial services provider UHY Hacker Young. The results of the autopsy are currently being awaited by the family. It is anticipated that after that is finished, neighborhood officials will launch an inquiry into Buss' untimely demise. Elliot, her husband, and their two sons are her only surviving family members.

