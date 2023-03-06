What is the Moon Phase Soulmate trend on TikTok and how can you do it?
With so many trends on TikTok, the recent ‘Moon phase soulmate’ is receiving all the love. Read more to know what it is and how you can do it.
TikTok never fails to bring new trends that will capture the attention of the users. In recent times, the app has been pushing a new Moon Phase Soulmate trend. With so much popularity, people are now curious about what the trend means and how can one do it. Worry not! Read ahead to get every detail about the Moon phase soulmate trend on Tiktok.
What is the Moon Phase Soulmate trend on TikTok?
As the name suggests, the new TikTok trend revolves around overlaying the moon’s phase from your birthdate to that of your partner’s birthdate. With the availability of multiple websites, it is now easy to find what phase the moon was on any particular day.
According to the people who brought this trend to the video-sharing app, the more your moon phase aligns with your partner’s, the more you are fit to be soulmates.
Although this is just another trend, it doesn’t actually prove anything regarding soulmates. So, don’t get puzzled if it doesn’t fit.
How to do Moon Phase Soulmate trend on TikTok?
The trend might look like it takes a lot of time and is hard to do, but if you follow the steps below, you'll see that it's not hard at all.
- Firstly, you will have to go to the moon phase website - https://moonphases.co.uk/
- Click on the 'Calendar' link at the top of the website.
- Enter your birth month and year
- Screenshot the image for your birthdate
- Follow the same steps for your partner’s birthdate
- While saving the pictures, ensure they are of the same size
- Next step is to download the app CapCut (Play store of App Store)
- Go back to TikTok, find a video from the trend
- Use the option ‘Use template in Capcut’ under it
- Now, select the two images from your gallery
- Click ‘Preview’
- Now, add the text of your and your partner’s names and birthdate
- Finally, click ‘Add sound in TikTok’ to get the final results
- Enjoy!
