What is the new sauce introduced by Heinz? Company set to cash in on Taylor Swift's condiment choice

This year, Taylor Swift's dedicated fans, have been packing stadiums, boosting the economy, and even disrupting private events in order to witness the singer-songwriter. Now that a new Kraft Heinz condiment was created in honor of the most recent Taylor Swift viral moment, people can even eat like her.

Swift was pictured supporting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this past Sunday, Sept. 24, amid rumors that the two are dating. Taylor Swift was spotted in a suite with Kelce's family during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, drawing attention from spectators and sports commentators. Rumors about her alleged love relationship with the famous tight end have been encouraged by her appearance. Neither of them has officially verified the rumors, but Swift was seen rejoicing with Kelce after the Chiefs' victory.

Heinz launches a new sauce in honor of Taylor Swift's alleged romance

During the game, a fan account shared a picture of Taylor Swift in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium with a platter of chicken and condiments with the caption: "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!" The post swiftly gained tens of millions of views and more than 51,000 likes and became a major meme.

And just days after this, the Kraft Heinz Company is launching Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch, a new, limited-edition condiment that's intended to hint at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romance. The combo alludes to a lunch that Swift was seen consuming on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game. Heinz told Fox Business that they will be releasing 100 bottles of the sauce after being motivated by the post. They said that the 100 figure is created by adding Swift's preferred number, 13, and Kelce's jersey number, 87.

Heinz company said, “We know Heinz fans have an irrational love for the brand, and Swifties will do anything for their Pop Icon, so it only made sense to blend the two together!”

In the future, Heinz will provide additional details on how customers might purchase the sauce. Additionally, the Swift-Kelce relationship significantly increased sales of jerseys as well.

