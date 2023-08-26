What is the new season of Fortnite? All you need to know about Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite is one of the most popular and biggest games currently, Ever since it first came out, Fortnite has announced significant partnerships with the top brands. The Witcher, Terminator, Futurama, and Jujutsu Kaisen are just a few of the partnerships and theme-based islands that have featured in Fortnite. Finally, the Fortnite Battle Royale chapter fourth's season four has now been made available. Before Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein revealed that the upcoming season will have a heist theme, the release date was a mystery. While the new season is out, here's all you need to know about Chapter 4 Season 4!

Fortnite: Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4

In Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, the vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home. He has used the Island's wealth and treasures to finance some opulent real estate, including Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist items from Thorne's homes to recover what is rightfully the Island's, and more crucially, to foil Thorne's grand scheme. Thievery is the final option when the future of the Island is at risk.

Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate are three opulent structures that Thorne erected across the Battle Royale island, but underneath their opulent exteriors lie strongly defended lairs outfitted with surveillance cameras, laser alert grids, and guards. There will be new weaponry, new Reality Augments like the ON THE GO BAG and FAST FISHER, as well as some tried-and-true tactics, to aid with this.

There are skins, such as an Ahsoka Tano skin from the Star Wars franchise and a gaming character created by none other than TikTok celebrity Khaby Lame. Keep a look out for a pizza car if your theft is successful; it will be your getaway vehicle. And for those of you who enjoy competition, Epic Games has chosen to reset everyone's scores so that they can level up.

In Chapter 4 Season 4, you simply need to play one ranked match (one match per Battle Royale and Zero Build) in order to find out your rank. And coming to the ranking system, your first rank ranking won't be decided on how you play in your first match. But it will show your rank before updating your rank progress bar in accordance with how well you played in the match.

