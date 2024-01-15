What is the Oscar-shortlisted documentary Bobi Wine based on? Exploring the story of The People's President as the film returns to theatres

National Geographic Documentary Films' Oscar-nominated documentary Bobi Wine: The People's President recently returned to the screens over the holiday weekend. The movie, which was co-directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp, was screened from Friday through Sunday at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco, the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California, and the IFC Center in New York.

This period coincided with part of the 96th Academy Awards nomination voting period. Last Tuesday, Bwayo and Sharp earned DGA Awards nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for their film, which revolves around Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine, who dared to run for president against his country’s ruler, Gen. Yoweri Museveni.

What is the Oscar-shortlisted documentary Bobi Wine based on?

Bobi Wine: The People's President follows the story of the national celebrity musician, activist, and leader of the Ugandan opposition as he puts his life in danger to oppose Yoweri Museveni's brutal rule in the run-up to the country's 2021 presidential elections. Since assuming power in 1986, Museveni has altered Uganda's constitution to allow him to seek reelection for a further five-year term.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is a musician who turned politician and the current head of the People Power Movement and the National Unity Platform (NUP). He was born in the Kampala slums. He has advocated for the rights of refugees, hospital sanitization, malaria control, and children's education.

Bobi's music

His songs, which emphasize the hardships of Uganda's impoverished and encourage young people to embrace politics and alter their nation's course, are referred to as nonviolent protests and edutainment, a fusion of education and entertainment.

Bobi Wine against Museveni

Wine has resisted Gen. Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since the 1980s, at enormous personal danger. The International Criminal Court may bring charges against Museveni and his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for alleged crimes against humanity.

After BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT made its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, reviews had been overwhelmingly positive. The Playlist called it "a portrait of unfathomable political courage," while Screen International described it as an intimate portrait of a hugely engaging figure.

The movie most recently won the International Documentary Association's (IDA) coveted Best Documentary Feature Award, and co-director Christopher Sharp was chosen to be on the BAFTA longlist as a candidate for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

