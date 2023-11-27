What is The Prophet Song by Paul Lynch about? Exploring the Booker Prize-winning book from the Irish novelist

On Sunday, Irish writer Paul Lynch received the Booker Prize for fiction for his soul-shattering novel about a woman's battle to preserve her family as Ireland devolves into tyranny and war. Prophet Song is a dystopian novel published by Oneworld in 2023 by Irish novelist Paul Lynch. The novel chronicles the Stack family's difficulties, featuring Eilish Stack, a mother of four, attempting to save her family as Ireland descends into tyranny. Let’s explore what the book is all about.

What is The Prophet Song by Paul Lynch about?

Prophet Song, Paul Lynch's fifth novel, has received this year's Booker Prize. The story imagines Ireland devolving into fascism and follows Eilish Stack, a scientist and mother of four, when her husband, a teacher's union leader, is detained for questioning by the secret police. The text adheres tightly to Eilish's point of view, and the lack of paragraph breaks and quote marks contributes to the impression of claustrophobic dread.

The award-winning book revolves around the storyline of a teacher's union strike in a near-future Republic of Ireland, where the right-wing National Alliance party seizes control of the government. The National Alliance delegated extensive powers to the Irish national police (the Garda Sochána) and the judiciary. The dictatorship also establishes the Garda National Services Bureau, a new covert police unit.

Civil freedoms are soon repealed by the new regime, nonviolent protests are broken up, and Irish individuals are jailed without cause and tortured. Larry Stack, a teacher and union leader, gets arrested and detained while attending a rally. His scientist wife, Eilish, is left to care for their four children and her father, who has dementia.

Eilish requests her husband's release. The state quickly devolves into civil war, and Irish civilians suspected of supporting the rebellion are detained or slaughtered. During the civil conflict, Eilish fights to keep her family together; she considers escaping the nation with her family, potentially joining her sister in Canada.

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch wins the Booker Prize award

Paul Lynch was the odds-on favorite to win the renowned literary award. As per the Washington Post, Lynch said as he accepted the medal, which comes with a monetary award of 50,000 pounds (about $63,000). "Well, there goes my hard-won anonymity." Lynch's story "captures our current social and political anxieties. Readers will find it soul-shattering and true, and they will not soon forget its warnings," said Esi Edugyan, chair of this year's Booker Prize judging panel.

Lynch was one of three novelists with the surname Paul on this year's shortlist for the prize, which is given each year to a work of longform fiction published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. He was also one of four Irish writers longlisted this year and the prize's fifth Irish winner in its history. (Anna Burns of Northern Ireland won in 2018 for Milkman, a dark reflection on tyranny with few paragraph breaks.) On December 12, Prophet Song will be released in the United States.

