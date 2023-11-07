What is the reason for Just Stop Oil? Origins of group explored amid 'Rokeby Venus' painting debacle

According to the Metropolitan Police in the city, two climate activists from the Just Stop Oil group were taken into custody on Monday after breaking the glass covering of the famous painting The Toilet of Venus at London's National Gallery. The two protestors were apprehended on suspicion of committing criminal damage.

Safety hammers were used to shatter the glass, according to Just Stop Oil, which identified the two protesters as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20. After slowly walking in the street at Whitehall, police said that over 100 Just Stop Oil protestors had been taken into custody.

The suffragette Mary Richardson attacked the artwork in 1914 in an effort to draw attention to Emmeline Pankhurst, a fellow women's rights fighter, who was imprisoned. At the time, the artwork was slashed multiple times, but it was later fixed.

Following Monday's protest, which began just before 11 a.m. local time, the National Gallery stated on X that all visitors had been removed from the area and that police had been contacted. A number of Just Stop Oil protestors also congregated on Monday in Whitehall, the avenue in London that connects the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square.

What is the reason for Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil, a group that has staged similar demonstrations against prominent works of art and open spaces in the past, stated that the goal of Monday's action was to demand that the British government immediately stop all licenses related to the exploration, exploitation, and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

After being established in February 2022, the group started staging protests at English oil terminals in April of the same year. The group's protest has drawn praise and condemnation. The group claims that in order to prevent energy waste, buildings should have improved thermal insulation and promote investments in renewable energy.

The organization prides itself on being non-hierarchical, with its members functioning as independent blocs that pool resources without having official leaders.

Just Stop Oil's target over the years

In recent years, Just Stop Oil has targeted a number of artworks, such as Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, a replica of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, and Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers. A performance of the musical Les Misérables as well as the Open Championship of golf, Wimbledon, the Ashes cricket test series, and the World Snooker Championship have all been disrupted by the activist group this year in England.

