What is the Rite aid scandal? Taking quick look at company's history in wake of bankruptcy

The United States Department of Justice has announced its intervention in a whistleblower lawsuit against Rite Aid Corporation and its subsidiaries, implicating the pharmacy giant in the ongoing opioid crisis. This legal action comes as part of the government's comprehensive approach to tackling the opioid epidemic that has been plaguing the nation.

The allegations revolve around Rite Aid's purported practice of knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, a serious violation of the law and a significant contributing factor to the opioid crisis.

A brief history

Rite Aid, initially founded as the Thrift D Discount Center in 1962 by Alex Grass in Scranton, Pennsylvania, quickly evolved into a significant player in the American pharmacy and retail landscape. In 1968, it changed its name to Rite Aid Corporation and made its debut on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) with an initial public offering. By 1970, Rite Aid had transitioned to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Remarkably, within a decade of its inception, Rite Aid expanded to encompass 267 locations across ten states, achieving $1 billion in sales by 1983, according to INVESTOPEDIA . The company's ascendancy continued as it acquired Gray Drug in 1987, propelling it to the status of the largest drugstore chain in the United States, boasting over 2,000 stores.

Over the years, Rite Aid experienced significant growth through acquisitions, such as Read’s Drug Store, Lane Drug, Hook's Drug, Harco, K&B, Perry Drug Stores, and Thrifty PayLess, doubling its size to 4,000 stores by 1996.

The opioid crisis and accountability

The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on communities across the United States. This crisis has been fueled by a variety of factors, including the over-prescription of opioid medications and the distribution of these drugs through pharmacies, such as Rite Aid. Holding accountable those entities responsible for the proliferation of opioids has become a paramount concern, and the government's intervention in this lawsuit is a significant step toward achieving this goal.

Allegations against Rite Aid

The government's complaint alleges that from May 2014 through June 2019, Rite Aid knowingly filled hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose. These prescriptions included dangerous drug combinations and excessive quantities of opioids. As reported by the Office of Public Affairs , the government contends that Rite Aid's pharmacists disregarded clear "red flags" indicating that these prescriptions were unlawful and that the company intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Rite Aid's actions not only violated the Controlled Substances Act but also potentially violated the False Claims Act, particularly when seeking reimbursement from federal healthcare programs. The government's complaint underscores the serious nature of Rite Aid's alleged violations.

The legal implications

Alongside Rite Aid Corporation, the complaint names several Rite Aid subsidiaries, making it clear that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing this issue. These actions send a powerful message to the pharmaceutical industry about the importance of prioritizing patient safety over profits.

Whistleblowers, including former Rite Aid employees, initiated the lawsuit in 2019. The government's intervention demonstrates its commitment to combating health care fraud. Under the False Claims Act, private parties can sue on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in any recovery. Those found in violation of the Act can face treble damages and applicable penalties.

The government's intervention in this lawsuit against Rite Aid signifies its unwavering dedication to addressing the opioid crisis and holding accountable those who have contributed to it. This legal action against a major pharmacy chain emphasizes the importance of compliance with prescription drug laws and puts other entities on notice that disregarding regulations in the face of a national public health crisis will have severe consequences. While the claims against Rite Aid are allegations at this stage, the government's involvement demonstrates its resolve to combat the opioid epidemic from multiple angles, ensuring that all stakeholders are held responsible for their actions.

