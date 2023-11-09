What is the story behind 'I peeled my orange' trend on TikTok? New fad leaves people sobbing

TikTok evolved from modest beginnings to become a worldwide phenomenon, turning everyday people into celebrities overnight and providing a forum for humor, creativity, and entertainment. The app has been home to a lot of trends, challenges, and viral videos.

TikTok has given rise to numerous entertaining fads, such as the Roman Empire craze and the humorous spider filter hoax, that attract millions of people to join. But the most recent fad dominating the app is much less amusing. You might have seen videos of individuals sobbing while sharing a moving narrative that included the phrase "I peeled my orange today."

ALSO READ: What is Taylor Swift jar? Maryland woman goes viral for paying price for obsession with popstar

What is the 'I peeled my orange today' trend on TikTok?

The narrative opens with a girl named Charlotte messaging a girl named Em, who wasn't expecting to receive a message from her. She then adds, "Sorry, I just wanted to tell you that I got into NYU." To which Em replies, "I'm so proud of you."

As the two women talk, Charlotte says how Em assisted with her application as they watched movies and ate cookies, it becomes evident that they were once in a romantic relationship. While her ex talks about how she used to love and care about her so much but no longer does. On the other hand, Charlotte seems to still be in love with her.

Charlotte then adds, "I miss when you would peel my oranges for me in the morning," and Em asks, "Did you learn how to do it yet?" This is when things turn emotional. Charlotte says, "No, I still stab my nails too deep and get juice all over." "Someday, you'll figure it out," her ex assures her.

As they speak, Charlotte tells Em that she "loves" her, and Em responds by saying that she "loved" her as well. However, the one message Charlotte sends to her ex-lover on a different day that reads, "I peeled my orange today," is what got TikTok users crying. The fact that the message is in green rather than the customary blue for iMessaging indicates that Em either erased her phone number or blocked her.

With 5.8 million views to date, the story's original video has gone viral. Many users of TikTokers are posting videos of their emotional responses to it; some of these have received thousands of likes and views.

ALSO READ: Popular Kick streamer gets banned on Twitch for unknown reason: What we know so far