What is the truth behind April 24 on Tiktok? The trending hashtag explained

The hashtag #April24 was trending on the Chinese social media platform, TikTok, for all the disturbing reasons. The hashtag has garnered over 31.1 million views and 1,000 videos as soon as it got posted on the internet.

It was a trend intended to counter the fact that April is widely recognised as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. However, April 24 was unofficially announced as “National Rape Day”.

Why was April 24 trending on TikTok?

TikTok users are discussing about the infamous trend that praised the heinous act of sexual assault on April 24. It initially came to light in 2021, when a few unidentified social media users declared this day to be National Rape Day. It is not an official holiday, nor is it a national holiday. Although it is unknown who began this rumor, it did not take long for it to spread. Since then, everyone has been warned to be cautious on April 24. According to the research, the most prevalent explanation for the pattern is that six guys created a TikTok video urging other people to commit sexual assaults on April 24.

TikTok is now illegal in India for purported security reasons, and numerous US states are considering and lobbying for a similar ban. TikTok is currently prohibited in India for alleged security grounds, and many US states are considering and pushing towards a similar restriction.

Social media reaction to the alleged video

One person wrote, “This hurts. The fact that so many survivors are experiencing PTSD symptoms because of this day approaching.” A second user wrote, “I’ve seen this all over my TikTok and nah I’m honestly scared I’m locking my windows and doors.” Another wrote, "People are talking about it again this year. Teenage boys talking about how much fun that night will be. Makes me sick to my stomach."

