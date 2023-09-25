What is the 'Tube Girl' trend on TikTok? What we know so far

TikTok, one of the most well-known entertainment platforms, has recently seen an increase in influencers and producers. Since its launch, the app has given users a stage on which to showcase their creative talents. We have been mesmerized by some of the most beautiful musical comebacks and fashion fads on TikTok.

Being ashamed is no longer a thing because of TikTok, its pervasiveness in our lives, and people's never-ending ambition to go viral. It can be annoying when people break into extravagant dances in public while you're simply trying to go through your day, but that's not always a bad thing. Because of this, Tube Girl, the most current hit on TikTok, has become a worldwide phenomenon.

What is the Tube Girl trend?

According to the NY Post, last month, Sabrina Bahsoon, a 22-year-old Londoner, started the trend by releasing a video of herself dancing on the London Underground while a few observers sat in the background. Bahsoon can be seen pumping herself up to Nicki Minaj and Flo Rida's "Where Dem Girls At" in the original video, which has received over 724k likes, almost 2000 comments, and 30k shares.

She wrote the caption, "Being the friend who lives on the other side of the city so you gotta hype yourself up during the commute." Several Malaysians have shown the guts and confidence to make such videos while taking public transport as the "Tube Girl" trend continues to gain popularity.

Who is Sabrina Bahsoon?

Sabrina is a Malaysian who spent her early years there. At the age of 16, she moved to London to attend Durham University to pursue a legal education. Sabrina thinks that young women would become more confident and pay less attention to social pressures after noticing that many are now adopting the practice of recording videos in public.

Sabrina is currently getting lots of modeling and prestigious brand offers, such as MAC Cosmetics, London Fashion Week, and invites to Paris Fashion Week.

