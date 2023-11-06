What is the viral T27 Christmas Tree? Here's why TikTokers can't stop gushing about it

TikTok has become one of the most widely used entertainment platforms since it first launched. Some iconic songs have been presented by influencers and TikTokers, who have also contributed to some of the app's most bizarre and humorous trends. Although TikTok has established itself as the hub for emerging dance and music-oriented trends, other content also frequently becomes viral on the app for short videos.

Many TikTokers have been raving about things they've purchased and begun utilizing in their daily lives over the past few years. This has included everything from makeup to jeans to kitchen tools. However, a brand-new item called the T27 Christmas Tree is making waves across the platform as the holiday season approaches.

What is the viral T27 Christmas Tree?

The T27 Christmas tree is an artificial pre-lit and pre-decorated Christmas tree that has recently gone viral on TikTok. Unlike a real tree, it comes already assembled and decorated with lights and ornaments - all you need to add is a tree topper.

Even though artificial pre-lit trees are not new, the T27 model seems to be more advanced and realistically decorated than other options. Its viral popularity on TikTok has made it difficult to get ahold of this holiday season, as people are intrigued by its convenient design that requires minimal decoration.

One of the first people to submit a video of the tree was TikToker user mermaid1723. Her clip soon gained popularity, receiving several hundred thousand views. When she checked again, it was actually sold out, despite her admission that she had purchased it from Home Depot.

"Although I don't need another tree, I might now." What's going to hurt is a sixth tree?" an impressed spectator asked. "I've never seen a tree so lovely that it didn't require any decorations." Whoa," said a second.

The 2250 LED powerful tree did not wow all of the watchers, and some of them questioned why exactly everyone has gotten fixated on it. Another person said, "What makes this tree so unique when it looks like any other $99 tree?"

Due to the social media hype, the T27 tree has been selling out and hard to find at retailers. However, Home Depot stores in the US do currently have it in stock, so interested shoppers may want to check their local store.

