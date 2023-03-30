What is the ‘Wager blunder’ explained by Jeopardy! Contestant Karen Morris?

The highly popular American game show Jeopardy! is currently making headlines after a contestant named Karen Morris made a highly risky wager on a Daily Double late game. She tumbled her total from $21,800 to $11,800, which ultimately led to her winning. However, the disappointed fans of the show called her win a 'wager blunder' and it created quite a stir on social media. However, Karen Morris later took to her official Twitter handle and explained the 'Wager blunder'.

Karen Morris explains 'Wager blunder'

The Jeopardy! contestant, who has been compared to Cliff Clavin who made a massive 'Wage blunder' in a show named 'Cheers', took to her official Twitter handle and posted multiple tweets explaining her thoughts. "Ok I'm gonna run down the episode step by step and then I will look up who "Cliff Clavin" is," wrote Karen Morris on her post. "In the beginning I was worried about buzzing because motor skills are not my jam, and I have two brothers who are pretty serious gamers (one PC, one console) whereas this freakin game has only one button, yet was so intimidating to me," she added.

"But what you really want to know about is The Big Wager. Making an appropriate wager requires considering the likelihood of knowing the correct response, which requires assessing your competency in the category, which requires awareness of what the category is, which, at that moment, I DID NOT HAVE," continued the Jeopardy! contestant, who also explained her thoughts in detail with a long chain of tweets.

Check out Karen Morris' Twitter posts, below:

Jeopardy! fans slam Karen Morris

However, the diehard fans of the American game show, who are totally unhappy with Karen Morris 'Wager blunder' found her Twitter posts completely baseless. The contestant is now getting slammed for her explanations, which the netizens think, is dumb.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Thai actors Mile and Apo from KinnPorsche The Series arrive in Mumbai ahead of Dior Show at Gateway