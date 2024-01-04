What is Theo Lengyel accused of? Exploring reasons after former rock musician gets arrested in California

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death and homicide.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Following the discovery of human remains while searching for his missing partner, a former rock musician was taken into custody in California on Tuesday, according to law enforcement. The founding member of the 1980 experimental band Mr. Bungle, Theo Lengyel, was detained and accused of killing his lover Alice Kamakaokalani Herrman on January 3.

What is Theo Lengyel accused of?

On December 3, 2023, exactly one month after she went missing, the 61-year-old victim's body was found in a Berkeley, California wood. The Capitola Police Department was investigating her abrupt disappearance on December 12. As stated by the New York Post, they were concerned that "foul play was involved."

Five miles north of Berkeley, the police discovered Hermann's car in front of his house. They detained Theo Lengyel without disclosing the potential cause of the murder.

Who is Theo Lengyel?

Theo Lengyel is an American musician who is 54 years old and whose real name is Theobald Brooks Lengyel. He was the alto saxophone and frontman of the Bay Area rock group Mr. Bungle until 1999.

Lengyel was the band's clarinetist and keyboard player in addition to his saxophone player. Known by his stage name Mylo Stone, Lengyel formed Mr. Bungle in the mid-1980s while attending high school with bassist Trevor Dunn, guitarist Trey Spruance, and singer Mike Patton.

Theo departed the jazz metal band in 1996 due to an unresolved disagreement with his fellow members, even though the other members carried on performing. According to a 2005 Q&A session that Trevor Dunn conducted on his website, they unanimously chose to continue without him since he wasn't maturing with the rest of the band.

Domestic violence accusations in the past

According to reports, Lengyel was previously charged with domestic assault by his ex-wife in 2017. She obtained a restraining order against him. They filed for divorce later that year.

The specifics of Hermann's murder are still unknown. There is also ambiguity surrounding the motive. On Wednesday, the Contra County Coroner's Office received the human remains for DNA confirmation.

