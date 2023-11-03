What is TikTok Chair Challenge? Exploring social media app's latest VIRAL trend

Viral trends on TikTok often vary from humorous to downright risky, occasionally capturing national attention due to the problems they create as participants engage in the challenges.

One such trend, the chair challenge, has emerged as an innocuous yet challenging task primarily intended for entertainment. Participants undertake a seemingly simple yet unexpectedly difficult task that appears notably challenging for men compared to women.

TikTok Chair Challenge

The chair challenge, which has taken TikTok by storm, involves a deceptively simple set of actions. As reported by Dexerto, participants stand two paces away from a wall, lean forward until their head touches the wall, and then try to lift a chair to their chest while standing up. This seemingly straightforward task has mesmerized the TikTok community, often reappearing on the platform's trending page, continually intriguing and engaging new participants.

What's intriguing is that the challenge isn't a product of the internet age; its origins date back to a 1971 episode of the TV show All in the Family. While the challenge was depicted long before social media, it has managed to resurface, capturing the attention of today's audience.

Despite its apparent simplicity, the chair challenge presents an unexpected conundrum, notably for men. They encounter a greater struggle than women when attempting to lift the chair while standing upright from the leaned position against the wall.

Viral trend’s gender discrepancy and speculations

A curious observation surrounding this challenge is the notable difference between men and women in successfully completing it. While the precise reason remains elusive, some speculate that women's generally shorter strides could be a contributing factor. With shorter steps, women may find themselves closer to the wall, potentially aiding their ability to accomplish the challenge.

However, the exact reason for the gender-based difference in performance remains uncertain, continuing to evoke intrigue and amusement among participants and spectators alike.

This challenge, despite its simplicity, has evolved into a longstanding trend that continues to entertain and perplex participants. Its enduring popularity on TikTok underscores its timeless appeal, drawing both laughter and puzzlement among those who attempt it.

ALSO READ: What happened to Isabella Scavelli? Complete timeline of gory incident involving 2 hitmen explained