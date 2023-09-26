What is Tinder Select? Dating app's new USD 499 plan targets most active users

According to Bloomberg, Tinder has launched an incredibly expensive membership tier for users of its dating app, with a 499 dollars monthly cost required to get access to exclusive search and matching functions. The reports further note that parent company Match Group had already acknowledged that Tinder would increase its membership choices to include a brand-new, upscale service targeted at Gen Z consumers this fall.

What is 'Tinder Select'?

Tinder Select, will offer special advantages including the chance to be viewed by more people, access to Tinder's 'most sought-after profiles,' the capacity to directly connect with other users without matching, and other VIP-level capabilities.

The Tinder Select initiative will continue to accept applications, according to the company's announcement. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, according to Tinder, which claims to only provide the plan to less than 1% of the "extremely active" customers.

Users will get access to additional services, such as VIP search, matching, and discussion, that aren't presently included with its current premium plans, the company claimed without going into greater detail. These features will cost close to $6,000 a year. According to its website, the platform also provides three further subscription tiers, starting at a monthly cost of 24.99 dollars for each.

Mark Van Ryswyk, the Chief Product Officer of Tinder said in a statement, “We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections, and so we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering.”

The League, a high-end dating service that could charge users up to $1,000 a week, which Match acquired in July 2022, served as the inspiration for this members-only club within Tinder. The League revealed there was a market for daters who were prepared to pay for high-quality matches and experiences, according to Tinder CPO Mark Van Ryswyk in its Q2 2023 results.

What more features will Tinder Select provide?

Select members are only permitted to send a direct message without matching to another member once every two weeks, and they are not permitted to send a Super Like at the same time. Additionally, as noted on the company's official website, certain receivers can choose not to receive DMs. Furthermore, even if they don't pay for Tinder Gold or Platinum memberships, Select members' profiles will be displayed unblurred on the Like You grid for up to seven days.

The 'most sought-after profiles' on Tinder will, however, reportedly only be revealed to Select members, allowing for a greater number of successful connections. Additionally, Tinder Select members may avoid ads and view the Likes they've sent over the app, as well as test future Tinder features before other users.