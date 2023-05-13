What is Title 42? Here's why the controversial policy has come to an end

Title 42 is a rule from former US president Donald Trump’s administration that ensured the rapid expulsion of migrants that were attempting to seek asylum in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Title 42 expired on May 11 at 11.59 pm. The rule coming to an end has brought up multiple major concerns at the U.S.-Mexico border. Some people have predicted a “humanitarian crisis”. Here is everything you need to know about Title 42.

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is an entire section of ​​U.S. federal regulations that pertains to public health. In recent years, it has been referred to a rule that allows the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to block people that are not citizens of the United States from entering the country for public health purposes. The Trump administration implemented this rule as a precaution in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing the “serious danger of the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This rule has remained intact since Joe Biden took over as the President of the United States of America. So far, the rule has been used 2.8 million times since March 2020. Using the rule meant the authorities could expel migrants to Mexico or their home country without letting them seek asylum in the States

ALSO READ: Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll, to pay hefty compensation of 5 million

Is Title 42 expiring?

Yes, the rule expired on May 11 at 11.59 pm. When it was declared that the COVID-19 public health emergency had come to an end, the rule ended with the declaration. The Biden government had moved to rescind the order over a year ago. Title 42 was initially set to expire last May, but days before the expiration, a federal judge ruled against the Biden government, stating that they could not reverse the policy while a challenge from the states that were led by GOP(Grand Old Party) proceeded.

In November, a separate judge ruled that Title 42 violated the Administrative Procedures Act and ordered that the administration would have to stop the usage of this policy by late December. When it was supposed to expire in December again, the Supreme Court ordered that the rule should continue to be implemented till all the arguments were heard and a final decision was ruled out.

The Biden administration finally declared in January that the COVID-19 public health emergency would end on May 11, which meant that the rule would also be abolished with the emergency coming to an end.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s first media appearance: 5 key moments from his interview post sexual assault verdict

What will happen when the rule ends?

With Title 42 ending, a large surge in migrants can be expected at the southern border. The border patrol is expecting as many as 10,000 immigrants every day.

President Biden addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying, “We are doing all we can, it’s going to be chaotic for a while.”

Keeping in mind that the rule would cause a dramatic shift in migrants seeking asylum, the administration imposed a new rule on Wednesday that would significantly limit asylum. The policy, which is similar to a rule from Trump’s administration, dictates that a migrant would be blocked from entering the U.S. if they pass through another country that offers asylum.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke about the new rule on Wednesday and said, “We are finalizing a new rule to encourage individuals to use available lawful, safe, and orderly pathways to enter the United States. The rule presumes that those who do not use lawful pathways to enter the United States are ineligible for asylum.”

What changes are being made at the Southern border?

The number of military personnel will go up by 1,500, and 24,000 law enforcement personnel will be present. 1,100 border patrol processing coordinators are being appointed at the border to contain the fallout that can potentially take place after the long-standing Title 42.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has criticized the Biden administration sending 1,500 military soldiers to do “do paperwork,” has declared that the Lone Star state will be sending out a new “tactical border force” to deal with the expected surge of migrants.

He explained, “We’re deploying today a new Texas tactical border force made up of elite National Guard who are specifically trained for one thing. And that is to identify areas illegal immigrants are trying to cross the border and to fill that gap and to repel them.”

ALSO READ: Top FAQs about POTUS Joe Biden's kids

Is a humanitarian crisis on the way?

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema weighed in on the whole situation and predicted that the end of Title 42 might bring a “humanitarian crisis” along the border. She blamed the Biden government for not acting upon the situation sooner while saying that they had “two years to prepare for this and did not do so.”

Advertisement

Rep. Tony Gonzales mentioned that the border crossings were “getting worse.” He added, “This is honestly the fourth time that we’ve seen this Title 42 is going to end and every time we come to this situation before the crisis is this uptick in illegal immigration … the numbers are getting worse.”

Sen. Bob Menéndez spoke about Biden’s “militarization” of the borders because of the potential surge “unacceptable.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's indictment speech: Where and how to watch, time, date, and other details