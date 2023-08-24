What is today's Google Doodle? Tech giant celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing

Moon landings are a huge endeavor, and prior to this incredible Indian expedition, only the United States, China, and the then-Soviet Union had accomplished soft landings on the Moon. When ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 created history on August 23, 2023, it gave everyone a reason to celebrate and brought tears to their eyes. And guess who joined the celebration! Yes, it is Google!

Google unveiled a brand-new doodle on Thursday to honor India's ambitious lunar project Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing on August 23rd. The doodle shows the rover module seated on the south pole of an animated moon that appears to be smiling.

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon

In the new animated Google doodle, the Vikram lander circles the moon before touching down on its south pole. Following that, the Pragyan rover exits it and begins exploring the lunar surface as the Moonbeams with pride at the accomplishment. Google Doodle wrote on X, "Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the first landing on the moon’s south pole! Congratulations to the Chandrayaan-3 for making history! "

Due to speculations of ice deposits under permanently shadowed craters, the moon's south pole has long captured the attention of space explorer and space agencies. These speculations have recently been confirmed by Chandrayaan-3, proving that ice exists. The fact that this ice would be able to deliver necessary resources like air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel opens up fascinating prospects for upcoming astronauts.

To undertake research on the lunar environment, the lander and rover are anticipated to have a mission life of about one lunar day (around 14 Earth days). However, ISRO is still open to the idea of extending their mission's lifespan by an additional lunar day.

On July 14, 2023, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota Range launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit. After its successful landing on the moon, ISRO tweeted, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3"

