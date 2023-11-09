What is 'toilet paper in fridge hack'? New fad goes viral on internet

One of the most popular entertainment platforms, TikTok, has witnessed a rise in influencers and creators lately. Some of the most stunning musical comebacks have enthralled us, and some of the strangest fads on TikTok have astounded us. Indeed, we also discovered some incredible hacks for some of our most pressing issues. And yes TikTokers have found the solution to one of them!

Once the stench of spoiled food or spilled milk from the refrigerator becomes prevalent, it might be hard to get rid of, but social media users are saying that toilet paper is an unexpected commodity that can help. Unless that is, you belong to the TikTok-wise people who swear by a trick that includes keeping toilet paper in the refrigerator.

What is 'toilet paper in fridge hack'?

Yes, the scents can be absorbed by your two-ply Charmin Ultra-Soft. According to a TikToker Parade, even though it might not look very appealing, the bath tissue absorbs moisture in the air that can lead to mold, mildew, and unpleasant odors. Baking soda is more frequently used to neutralize odors than TP, which needs to be changed every three weeks.

According to Parade, baking soda is a more affordable choice and is also more successful at removing the extra moisture and acids that cause odors. But in a pinch, toilet paper will work just fine. Parade advises starting with a new roll, storing it in the refrigerator's rear, away from anything that can leak, and discarding it after three weeks. The source cautioned against attempting to reuse the roll in the restroom.

Although there are deodorizers designed specifically for refrigerators, you may also use activated charcoal, vanilla, coffee grounds, lemon, and oats to get rid of the odor inside your fridge.

According to one TikToker, the smell could be coming from the fridge tray, which is located at the rear of the refrigerator and gathers any liquids that are drained out, rather than from any mystery spills or ruined food. The cleaning expert advised cleaning the area behind and beneath the refrigerator as well to make sure that any stray crumbs or foul-smelling items are decomposing.

