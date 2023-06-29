What is Tomato Girl Summer? All you need to know about the TikTok fashion trend

The Tomato Girl trend has taken the internet by storm, captivating millions of people with its romantic and slow-paced aesthetic. When you think of the word ‘tomato’, images of breezy walks along the European coast, leisurely strolls through vibrant farmers markets, indulging in antipasti in charming cafes, and afternoon swims in the ocean come to mind. It's a trend that embraces the simple joys of life and transports you to a world of idyllic beauty.

Unveiling the Tomato Girl trend- The juicy new phenomenon sweeping the internet!

With a staggering 208 million views on TikTok and growing, the Tomato Girl trend has become a cultural phenomenon. In fact, it has become so popular that Airbnb predicts an increase in travel to cities along the Italian coast, including Amalfi, Florence, and Sorrento, during the upcoming July 4 holiday. People are longing to experience the enchanting charm of the Tomato Girl lifestyle firsthand.

This exciting new style movement has been captivating fashionistas all over the world. While the exact origins of this trend are still unknown, it gained significant attention a few years ago when Vogue declared 2018 as the year of fruit prints. They highlighted iconic collections from renowned fashion designers such as Miuccia Prada, Stella McCartney, Wild Heart, and Stella Jean as sources of inspiration for the Tomato Girl trend. And it seems that since then, not much has changed.

Tomato girl summer isn't just about dressing up like a tomato (although tomato-print clothing is definitely encouraged). It's a fashion trend that encapsulates the laid-back, carefree vibes of a European summer. Picture yourself strolling through the streets of Italy or lounging by the French Riviera - that's the essence of tomato girl summer. From the celebrities who are embracing this trend to the key pieces you'll need to replicate it, here's everything you should know about tomato girl summer

What does tomato girl summer look like?

Well, it's all about embracing the color red. From vibrant tomato reds to rich maroons, this trend encourages you to infuse your wardrobe with various shades of red. Think flowy dresses, chic jumpsuits, and breezy tops in bold red hues.

But it's not just about the clothes. Tomato girl summer is a head-to-toe aesthetic, which means paying attention to the details. Accessorize your outfits with straw hats, oversized sunglasses, and statement earrings to complete the look. And don't forget about your makeup- a sun-kissed, bronzed complexion and a touch of blush will give you that effortless summer glow.

Celebrities who've tried the Tomato Girl trend

Celebrities have already hopped on the tomato girl summer bandwagon, showcasing their take on this trend. From models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to influencers like Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain, these style icons have been spotted rocking tomato girl summer looks on the red carpet and in their everyday lives.

Let's start with the incredible Billie Eilish, known for her unique style and fearless fashion choices. In 2021, the Happier Than Ever singer donned a tomato-y corset from Miaou that instantly caught everyone's eye. Sharing an outfit photo on Instagram during that summer, Eilish flaunted the now sold-out Campbell corset, adorned with playful graphics of plump tomatoes. With her signature edgy vibe, she effortlessly embraced the tomato girl aesthetic, showcasing her individuality and fashion-forward mindset.

Next up, we have the stunning Hailey Bieber, who never fails to amaze us with her impeccable style. During a sun-soaked getaway in France, Bieber was spotted rocking the tomato girl trend with utmost grace. Her effortless yet trendy ensemble perfectly embodied the essence of the tomato girl vibe, proving once again why she is a fashion icon.

But wait, the tomato girl trend doesn't stop there! Even before it had a name, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last April, was already embracing this fabulous style. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, including sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as daughter Penelope Disick and stepdaughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, were all decked out in Dolce & Gabbana for the grand occasion. Their fashion-forward choices showcased the epitome of la-dolce-vita indulgence, with the tomato girl aesthetic adding a touch of playfulness and vibrancy to their glamorous looks.

Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have undoubtedly cemented the tomato girl trend in the fashion scene. Their fearless approach to fashion, coupled with their ability to effortlessly incorporate this unique style into their wardrobe, has undoubtedly contributed to the trend's growing popularity. So, if you're looking to add a splash of boldness and vibrancy to your style, take cues from these trend-setting celebrities and embrace your inner tomato girl!

How can you replicate this trend for yourself? Here are some key pieces you'll need in your wardrobe

Tomato-print dress: A stylish tomato-print dress is a must-have for tomato girl summer. Opt for a flowy, midi-length dress with spaghetti straps for a feminine and romantic look.

Red jumpsuit: Make a bold statement with a red jumpsuit. Look for a tailored silhouette that flatters your figure and pair it with strappy sandals for a chic and effortless vibe.

Straw accessories: Complete your tomato girl summer look with straw accessories. A wide-brimmed straw hat, a woven handbag, or a pair of espadrille sandals will add a touch of European flair to your outfit.

Red statement pieces: Incorporate red statement pieces into your wardrobe to embrace the tomato girl summer trend. Whether it's a red blazer, a pair of red wide-leg pants, or a red crop top, these pieces will instantly elevate your style.

Sun-kissed makeup: Achieve that sun-kissed, bronzed look with the right makeup products. Use a bronzer to contour your face, add a touch of blush to your cheeks, and finish off with a glossy lip for a fresh and radiant complexion.