What is Tony Fernandes' net worth? Air Asia CEO's fortune explored amid shirtless massage controversy

The CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, recently released a LinkedIn post that received criticism from the internet community. In the post, Fernandes lauded the work environment at his company and displayed a photo of himself attending a management meeting while getting a massage and being shirtless. Many social media users criticized his behavior in the comments section, calling it "inappropriate" and "unprofessional."

Who is Tony Fernandes?

Tony Fernandes is a Malaysian businessman who was born on April 30, 1964. He is the CEO of AirAsia, which has the largest fleet and most destinations in Malaysia. He received his education from Epsom College, one of the top fee-paying colleges in Britain.

In 2001, Tony Fernandes and his business partner Kamarudin Meranun purchased the airline AirAsia for one ringgit. Their objective was to create a low-cost airline that would make flying accessible to the whole public. The British automobile manufacturer Caterham Cars was sold to Japan's VT Holding in March 2021 by Fernandes and his business partner Kamarudin Meranun for an unknown fee.

Fernandes' love for sports

In addition to his passion for aircraft, Mr. Fernandes has dabbled in sports. He was the creator of the defunct Formula One team Caterham, which had competed as Lotus before the Malaysian businessman sold the organization in 2014. And in 2011, when QPR had been promoted to the Premier League, Fernandes purchased the football team.

Net worth

The businessman sacrificed his lovely home for his corporate empire by putting his exquisite £2.5 million Ayrshire estate up for sale in November 2020. According to Forbes, in 2020, Fernandes' estimated net worth was USD 335 million. The businessman made Malaysia's 50 Richest List that same year, although he later slid off the illustrious list in 2021.

Fernandes' family

The CEO of AirAsia wed his South Korean-born girlfriend Chloe Kim in 2017. According to Forbes, the couple first met in Paris two years prior. Mr. Fernandes was previously married and has two children with his ex-wife. The billionaire announced the birth of his third child in October 2021 who was born in August of that year.

