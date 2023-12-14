What is Twitch's new 'artistic nudity' guideline? Streaming platform brings changes after viral topless stream sparks controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual content and nudity.

Twitch is making changes to the way it handles sexual content. The streaming service has made certain changes, including allowing some previously forbidden content as long as it is labeled to alert users to its presence. Twitch updated its restrictions for sexual content after a model from OnlyFans went viral.

The updated guidelines allowed more room for sexy dances, body writing, and other types of what the platform considered artistic depictions of nudity. Sexually suggestive content has always been difficult for Twitch to moderate, and the platform has already taken criticism for handling it inconsistently in the past.

According to Chief Customer Trust Officer Angela Hession, Twitch amended its standards in response to consistent feedback from streamers that they were confusing and that it can be difficult to know how their content would be interpreted.

What is Twitch's new 'artistic nudity' guideline?

According to Twitch, the following content is now permitted as long as it is properly labeled.

Content that, even when fully clothed, deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region

Fully exposed female-presenting breasts, genitalia, or buttocks, regardless of gender, that have been fictionalized (drawn, animated, or sculpted).

Regardless of gender, body writing is done on the breasts and/or buttocks of women.

Strip teases and other erotic dances involving the removal of clothing or making similar gestures.

Popular dances like pole dancing, grinding, and twerking are accepted without a label.

On the other hand, streams with the following labels won't appear on the recommendation shelves: drugs, intoxication, excessive tobacco use, violent and graphic depictions, gambling, or sexual themes. The reason for this exclusion is that these subjects are primarily visual.

Twitch has combined its restrictions for sexually explicit and sexually suggestive content into a single sexual content policy. According to this policy, certain types of sexual content are forbidden, and account enforcement will result from any infractions.

