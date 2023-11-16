What is uterus didelphys? Alabama woman born with 2 uteruses due to deliver on Christmas

A mother in Alabama is expecting two babies from two separate pregnancies. Although Kelsey Hatcher, 32, was informed at the age of 17 that she had uterus didelphys, she had not experienced any symptoms of the ailment until recently. Hatcher had uterine didelphys, a condition in which she was born with two uteri, each with its own cervix.

According to WVTM of Birmingham, Hatcher is expecting two baby girls, one in each uterus, with an official due date of Christmas Day. When she found out she was pregnant in May, she and her husband Caleb, who reside in Dora, just outside of Birmingham, decided they would stop having children because they already had three.

Kalsey Hatcher shares her husband's reaction

Hatcher told WVTM that her husband, Caleb, nearly didn't believe her when her condition was disclosed at her first ultrasound session in the spring. "You're lying," he remarked. Hatcher, who already has three children, aged seven, four, and two, said, "I responded, 'No, I'm not. "The new babies will be my last," she declared.

The dangers of miscarriage or preterm delivery have been discussed with Hatcher by her doctors, but things are going well so far. Dr. Davis stated that when Hatcher goes into labor, her medical team would need to keep an eye on both uteruses to determine which is contracting and "whether they're doing sort of almost the same or they're different." Both babies are developing normally at 35 weeks. However, according to reports the delivery will be challenging because it's not certain if the babies will arrive at the same moment.

What is uterus didelphys?

A rare disorder known as uterine didelphys causes a person to develop two uteruses. Another name for it is a double uterus. One congenital anomaly that you are born with is a double uterus. Compared to a normal uterus, your two uterine cavities are smaller. Every uterus has an ovary and fallopian tube of its own.

When two ducts (the Mullerian ducts) fail to join correctly during development, uterus didelphys develops. Normally, these tubes combine to form a single uterus. If you have two uteruses, it means that the ducts split apart and became separate uteri. Some individuals will also have two cervixes and vaginas. Just 0.3% of people have uterine dysgenesis, which makes it an uncommon condition. It is among the rarest uterine anomalies.

