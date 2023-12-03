What is Variety's Hitmaker event? Exploring the 2023 Brunch and celebrities that attended

Variety's distinguished annual Hitmakers event, held in the heart of Hollywood, recognized both rising and established talent in the dynamic world of music. This year's events, held on December 2, drew a constellation of stars responsible for some of 2023's biggest hits, making it an industry night to remember, as per Variety.

Hitmaker of the Year: SZA takes the spotlight

The coveted Hitmaker of the Year Award went to none other than SZA, whose chart-topping track Kill Bill grabbed the hearts of music fans all around the world. The song, which explores the themes of dreams and grief, reached No. 2 on the charts, confirming SZA's standing as an industry powerhouse. SZA has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for her creative brilliance and distinctive style.

In her acceptance speech, the 34-year-old singer expressed her thanks for the recognition while reflecting on her career. SZA sincerely complimented her devoted fan base, underlining that genuine hitmaking resides in the belief of both the audience and the artist's close circle. Her remarks rang true, shining light on the perseverance necessary to negotiate the hurdles of the music industry.

Rising Stars Award: Sabrina Carpenter's meteoric ascent

Sabrina Carpenter, the recipient of H&M's Rising Stars Award, added to the evening's glitz. The former Disney star made a splash with her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send, which became her highest-charting record to date. Carpenter's edgy and controversial music video for Feathers, shot in a Brooklyn Catholic Church, grabbed headlines and cemented her standing as a rising industry figure.

Dynamic duos: Billie Eilish and Finneas Shine

The event was attended by the dynamic sibling pair of Billie Eilish and Finneas, who were recognized for their joint effort on the song What Was I Made For? The song, which was used in the summer blockbuster Barbie, left a lasting impression on viewers, demonstrating the flexibility and originality that have come to be associated with the Eilish-Finneas collaboration, as per Variety.

Storyteller Award: Olivia Rodrigo's narrative brilliance

The Storyteller Award went to Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping Vampire singer-songwriter. Her ability to create captivating storylines via her music has struck a chord with both fans and reviewers. Rodrigo's presence at the event gave a young enthusiasm to the occasion, reaffirming her reputation as a prominent participant in the industry.

A star-studded affair: Celebrities on the Red Carpet

Variety's Hitmakers event featured a stunning exhibition of fashion and originality on the red carpet. The evening saw a convergence of musical brilliance and Hollywood glamor, from the renowned Ryan Gosling, presenter, and Barbie star, to the captivating Conan Gray and the ever-stylish Julia Michaels. Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, and Mark Ronson were among the guests, each adding to the diverse mix of characters that defines Variety's Hitmakers.

Meanwhile, Variety's Hitmakers event, in essence, serves as a platform to showcase the talent, ingenuity, and tenacity that define the music industry. It is a time to recognize individuals who have helped define the musical landscape of the year, as well as a look into the exciting future of young artists. The remnants of outstanding performances and poignant speeches linger as the curtains draw on the 2023 edition, leaving the audience anxiously expecting what the next generation of hitmakers will deliver to the world of music.

