What is Yashobhoomi? 5 must-know facts as PM Narendra Modi gears up for launch on September 17

On Sunday, September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first phase of the world-class 'YashoBhoomi' India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) at Dwarka, Delhi. With this, he will also open the Dwarka Sector 21 to Dwarka Sector 25 new metro station on the Delhi Airport Metro Express line.

After the Bharat Mandapam, which served as the venue for the world leaders during the recently finished G20 Summit, YashoBhoomi is the second convention facility with top-notch facilities for exhibits and conferences. The Bharat Mandapam, which is a part of the Pragati Maidan complex in New Delhi, was opened by Modi on July 26 and turned over to the Ministry of External Affairs in preparation for the summit.

What is YashoBhoomi?

YashoBhoomi is Prime Minister Modi's plan to build a top-notch infrastructure for the nation to hold conventions, meetings, and exhibits. The exercise will benefit greatly from YashoBhoomi at Dwarka becoming operational.

5 points you need to about YashBhoomi

The project, also known as the India International Convention and Expo Centre, spans an 8.9 lakh square meter total plot of land, with a built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square meters.

With a capacity to hold 11,000 guests, the conference center has 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms.

There are 6,000 seats available in the main auditorium. An additional 2,500 people may be accommodated in the big ballroom. seating for up to 500 people in a large open space.

A massive exhibition hall, measuring more than 1.07 lakh square meters is also built across at YashoBhoomi. On the same day that the new metro station in Dwarka Sector 25 is inaugurated, it will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line.

The conference center has been constructed with components and elements that drew inspiration from Indian civilizations, including terrazzo floors with brass inlays that resemble the patterns of rangolis, suspended sound-absorbing metal cylinders, and illuminated pattern walls. It also exhibits a strong commitment to sustainability as it has rooftop solar panels, a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system that allows for 100% wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

