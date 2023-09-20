What led to boAt's decision to withdraw sponsorship from Canadian rapper Shubh? Here's the latest update

Due to the growing controversy surrounding the artist's apparent support for the Khalistan movement, Indian audio equipment firm boAt has withdrawn its sponsorship of Punjabi singer Shubh's India tour as per CNBC. Khalistan is a planned Sikh state called for by various Sikh separatists in India throughout the years. The move comes as brands are under increasing pressure to separate themselves from individuals or organizations involved with the separatist cause.

Shubh - Canada-based Punjabi rapper

Shubh, a Punjabi musician from Canada, has a large fan base in India thanks to his popular Punjabi songs. However, his purported support for the Khalistan movement has sparked criticism from both followers and critics. Calls to cancel his India tour inundated social media networks, and pressure increased on boAt to reevaluate its relationship with the musician.

boAt, known for its extensive selection of audio equipment, initially announced its association with Shubh for his upcoming India tour later this year. However, the growing controversy over the singer's purported support for Khalistan forced the company to reconsider its sponsoring agreement. According to CNBC, BoAt issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to national integrity and clarifying that it has withdrawn its support for Shubh's tour.

Shubh’s alleged support for Khalistan

The uproar occurred after video footage of Shubh singing a song calling for the establishment of Khalistan surfaced on social media. The video rapidly went viral, prompting considerable outrage from numerous Indian social media users, who accused him of encouraging separatist sentiments.

The singer, on the other hand, denied his support for the Khalistan cause, stating that the video was taken out of context and was a smear campaign against him as per CNBC. He insisted that the song was purely a creative expression with no political undertones. Despite his answer, the outcry grew, causing boAt to reassess its relationship with the artist.

The separatist movement supporters

The decision by boAt to withdraw its sponsorship is consistent with the increasing demand on companies to take a bold stand against persons or organizations involved with the Khalistan cause. Several other businesses have received similar backlash and have decided to distance themselves from persons suspected of backing separatist activities.

This incident demonstrates the power of public opinion and social media in influencing brand and sponsor decisions. According to CNBC, companies have become increasingly cognizant of the impact that consumer sentiment can have on their brand image and bottom line in recent years. As a result, many people and organizations have adopted a zero-tolerance stance regarding anyone or anything linked with contentious causes.

Furthermore, the uproar over Shubh's purported support for Khalistan underlines the extreme sensitivity of the issue in India. Separatist groups have a long history in the country, and any apparent support for such causes is met with severe opposition from the government and the general people.

