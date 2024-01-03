What Selena Gomez plans to do after releasing her 'last album'? Singer gives UPDATE

Selena Gomez, the acclaimed singer, actress, and producer, has hinted about an impending musical transformation, claiming that she plans to release one more album before leaving the music industry. Gomez frankly revealed her history in the entertainment industry and hinted at her altering priorities as she welcomes a new chapter in her career in an enlightening conversation on the Smartless podcast, which will be released on January 7 as per Page Six.

The joy of music and the burden of touring

Gomez reflected on the satisfaction she felt in making songs, particularly when she was juggling her music career and the legendary TV show Wizards of Waverly Place. However, as time went on, the multi-hyphenate performer admitted that the responsibilities of touring began to wear her down. Despite the popularity of her Revival tour in 2016, she was forced to stop it in the middle owing to mental health issues related to her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez experienced major mental health issues during the stressful period following the postponement of her tour, as detailed in her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Theresa, her former assistant, remembered a terrible time when Gomez stated a desire to die. This was a watershed point in the artist's life, leading to her subsequent bipolar disorder diagnosis and choice to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

The artistic crossroads: Choosing acting over music

Gomez has emerged as a formidable advocate for mental health as a result of her hardships. The 31-year-old musician, who has recently sought treatment for mental health issues for the third time, will speak at a White House mental health discussion in May 2022. Gomez hopes to destigmatize mental health concerns and encourage open talks about mental health by sharing her personal experiences.

Gomez stated a wish to change her artistic concentration toward acting as she considers her artistic future. Despite her apparent success in the music industry, the multifaceted musician sees acting as a new frontier. With three albums under her belt, including her most recent release, Rare, in 2020, Selena Gomez teases a possible shift toward a more focused and gratifying stage in her career.

A promising future beyond the spotlight

While Gomez admits the possibility of another musical venture, her love of acting appears to be the main cause behind her choice to leave the music industry. As she enters a new decade in her life, the artist is looking for a feeling of stability and balance, avoiding the exhausting demands of a touring musician's lifestyle.

In the end, Selena Gomez's imminent 'last album' release represents a watershed moment in her brilliant career. Gomez's journey becomes an emblematic narrative of perseverance and progress as she considers her artistic career, combining the delights of creation with the necessity for personal well-being. One thing is certain: Selena Gomez, whether through her soulful tunes or riveting on-screen performances, is destined to leave an unforgettable impression on the entertainment industry, regardless of the route she chooses to take.

